US State Department expresses concern on Tibetans living in China

The US State Department expressed concern on the plight of the Tibetans living in China with the recent increasing actions by Beijing targeting the minority community.

"We are very troubled by reports of escalating PRC actions against Tibetan Buddhists, including authorities, destroying Buddha statues, removing prayer wheels, and burning prayer flags. We urge PRC authorities to respect the right of Tibetans to practise their beliefs freely," as per the statement of the US State Department's Office of International Religious Freedom.

"The Office of International Religious Freedom promotes universal respect for freedom of religion or belief for all as a core objective of U.S. foreign policy. We monitor religiously motivated abuses, harassment, and discrimination worldwide, and recommend, develop, and implement policies and programs to address these concerns," it said.

Earlier, Chinese authorises have reportedly begun sending Tibetan children to special camps to be indoctrinated in a Sinicised worldview and given basic military training in order to prepare them to be inducted into the militia.

According to a report in Tibetan media, the Chinese Community Party is working on policies aimed at altering the demography of the Tibet Autonomous Region.

Tibet is ruled by the Chinese Communist Party government based in Beijing with local decision-making power concentrated in the hands of Chinese party officials.

Tibet was a sovereign state before China's invasion in 1950 when the People's Liberation Army (PLA) entered Northern Tibet.

( With inputs from ANI )

