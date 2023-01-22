US State Secretary Blinken holds telephonic conversation with Qatar's Deputy PM

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Saturday had a telephonic conversation with Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani," according to a read-out issued by the Spokesperson for the United States Department of State Ned Prince on Saturday.

Blinken and Thani discussed cooperation on several important international and regional issues, including Ukraine and peace efforts in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to the read-out issued by the US Spokesperson's Office.

Blinken thanked Thani for Qatar's continued support on Afghanistan-related issues.

Taiwan News on Saturday reported that renewing alarm over Beijing's intentions over Taipei, Blinken on Friday (local time) said that China is 'no longer comfortable' with the status quo on Taiwan.

During a conversation with the University of Chicago Institute of Politics Founding Director David Axelrod, Blinken said the world is concerned about Taiwan now because it saw what happened to Hong Kong in the past few years.

According to him, the status quo has been "vital" to the US because it maintains peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, reported Taiwan News.

( With inputs from ANI )

