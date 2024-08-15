US State Secy Antony Blinken extends wishes to India on its 78th Independence Day

Washington, DC [US], August 15 : United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken congratulated the people of India on the occasion of their country's 78th Independence Day and highlighted the strong partnership between the two nations, built on shared values of democracy, freedom, and human dignity.

"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India as they celebrate the anniversary of their country's independence on August 15. On this momentous day, we celebrate the rich and diverse history of the Indian people and the bright future of US-Indian relations," Blinken said in an official statement.

"Our comprehensive global and strategic partnership is grounded in the deep bonds between our peoples, and our economies, and built on the foundation of our shared commitment to democracy, freedom, and human dignity," the statement added.

Further, Blinken wished a joyous Independence Day to those celebrating in India, the US, and around the world through the Indian diaspora and highlighted the growing bilateral partnership in areas such as climate, clean energy, defence, and space technologies

"US-India cooperation is expanding at a rapid pace as we continue to work together to advance our shared vision of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. From climate and clean energy to defence and space technologies, US-Indian bilateral cooperation is more wide-ranging and stronger than ever before," said Blinken

"I wish all those celebrating today, in India, in the United States, and globally through the Indian diaspora, a joyous Independence Day," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the country's 78th Independence Day.

He further expressed hope that the occasion would further strengthen the friendship and cooperation between both nations.

"Warm congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the people of India on 78th Independence Day!," Nepal PM said on X.

"May this day strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our nations. Looking forward to advancing Nepal-India relations," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag on Thursday at Red Fort in the national capital, for the 11th consecutive time, on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

As soon as the National Flag was hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals were showered at the venue by two Advanced Light Helicopters Dhruv of the Indian Air Force in the Line Astern Formation.

