US: Times Square echoes with Bhajans in celebrations of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha

New York [US], January 22 : Ahead of the Ram Temple Pran Prathistha ceremony in India on Monday, the Indian diaspora illuminated Times Square with the picture of Lord Ram in New York and chanted Shree Ram Bhajans and songs to showcase the cultural heritage and vibrancy of their home country.

The Indian community, which turned out in huge numbers for the celebrations, wore traditional Indian attire and were seen holding saffron flags with Shree Ram portraits inscribed on them.

Taking to X, Indian embassy in UK said, "Indian Diaspora illuminated Times Square with a spectacular celebration of the Pran Prathistha at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya. #AyodyaRamTemple Dressed in traditional Indian attire, they passionately chanted bhajans and songs, showcasing India's cultural heritage, vibrancy and unity."

Separately, the Mayor of the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, Joe Petty in the US also extended his warm greetings to the Hindu community over the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple.

This comes as the mayor issued his proclamation for the 75th Republic Day of India and said, "In the City of Worcester, and encourage all residents to recognize and participate in its observance and extend our warmest congratulations to the American Hindu, Sikh, Jain, and Asian-American communities on the auspicious inauguration of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya (Bharat)."

It added, "We extend heartfelt congratulations to the American Hindu, Sikh, Jain, and Asian-American diaspora communities on the momentous inauguration of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, India, planned for Jan 22, and thankful to Foundation of Indian-Americans (FIA) New England for helping us to acknowledge and recognise both historic celebrations."

The mayor also joined the US-India community for the celebrations held over the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Taking to X, Indian embassy in New York said, "Mayor of the City of Worcester, Massachusetts, @MayorJoePetty extends warm greetings to the community on the 'auspicious inauguration of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya' in his proclamation for the 75th Republic Day of India. He joined the US-India community @FIANewEngland in the celebrations and highlighted our spirit of democracy, diversity & unity and the rich cultural heritage and traditions."

The Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held today in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratistha' will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.

The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram.

The Central Government announced on Thursday that all its offices will be closed for half a day on January 22.

Uttar Pradesh Police Department authorities said on Sunday that over 13 thousand security personnel have been deployed in and around Ayodhya to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the mega temple event.

Earlier, on Thursday, January 18, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, carved by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Special guests from the cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture and other fields have also been invited to the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor