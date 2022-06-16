US to provide another USD 1 billion, advanced rocket systems to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and informed him of the US providing another USD 1 billion, artillery, and advanced rocket systems to fight against the Russian aggression.

"I informed President Zelenskyy that the United States is providing another USD 1 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, including additional artillery and coastal defense weapons, as well as ammunition for the artillery and advanced rocket systems that the Ukrainians need to support their defensive operations in the Donbas," read White House press release.

President Biden spoke with Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy to discuss Russia's brutal and ongoing war against Ukraine.

"I reaffirmed my commitment that the United States will stand by Ukraine as it defends its democracy and support its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of unprovoked Russian aggression," said Biden.

Both leaders also discussed US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin's efforts in Brussels to coordinate additional international support for the Ukrainian armed forces.

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, Austin and Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov attend the Ukraine Defense Contact group meeting ahead of a NATO defense ministers' meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday.

"Was glad to see great friend of Ukraine @SecDef Lloyd Austin III. Our 4th bilateral meeting this year. We discussed security situation in Ukraine and arms supply for the #UAarmy," tweeted Reznikov.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday said that the Allies will take decisions to "keep NATO strong in a more competitive world" in the upcoming summit in Madrid.

The Madrid summit is scheduled to take place from June 28-30 and will include discussions on areas including NATO force posture and support for Ukraine.

President Biden also reiterated the US commitment to support the Ukrainian people whose lives have been ripped apart by this war.

"Today, I am also announcing an additional USD 225 million in humanitarian assistance to help people inside Ukraine, including by supplying safe drinking water, critical medical supplies and health care, food, shelter, and cash for families to purchase essential items," said Biden.

The US President further highlighted the bravery, resilience, and determination of the Ukrainian people and said that their efforts continue to inspire the world.

"And the United States, together with our allies and partners, will not waver in our commitment to the Ukrainian people as they fight for their freedom," added Biden.

Following Russia's "special military operation" launched on February 24 against Ukraine, NATO has boosted its presence in the Baltics.

( With inputs from ANI )

