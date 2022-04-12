US urges for 'immediate release' of Russian activist detained in Moscow

The United States is troubled over the detention of prominent civil society leader Vladimir Kara-Murza by the Russian authorities in Moscow, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Blinken said that the US is monitoring the situation closely and urged the immediate release of the activist.

"The United States is troubled by Russian authorities' detention today in Moscow of prominent civil society leader Vladimir Kara-Murza. We are monitoring this situation closely and urge his immediate release," the Secretary of State said.

Vladimir Kara-Murza, a prominent Kremlin critic who has survived two suspected poisonings, has been detained outside of his apartment building in Moscow on Monday, according to Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin and media reports.

According to CNN Yashin has learned about the detention from Kara-Murza's lawyer Vadim Prokhorov.

"I just found out about his detention, so far I can't say the details," Prokhorov told Russian media cited by CNN.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor