US voices concern over China's military drills in Taiwan Strait

Washington DC [US], October 15 : The US State Department has voiced serious concerns regarding the recent joint military drills conducted by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas.

In a statement, the State Department emphasised that the PLA's actions are unwarranted and pose a risk of escalating tensions in the region.

"We call on the PRC to act with restraint and to avoid any further actions that may undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the broader region," the statement read.

The US highlighted the importance of maintaining stability for regional peace and prosperity, underscoring that these developments are a matter of international concern.

According to the statement, the US is actively monitoring the situation and is coordinating with allies and partners to address shared concerns regarding China's military activities. The State Department reiterated America's commitment to its longstanding 'one China policy', which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances.

This statement reflects growing apprehension in Washington over China's military manoeuvres, particularly in light of the strategic significance of the Taiwan Strait in international trade and security.

In recent years, there has been an increase in military activities by the PLA near Taiwan, including live-fire drills and increased air incursions. This has raised alarms in Taiwan and among its allies, including the US, which views these actions as aggressive and destabilizing.

The Taiwan Strait is a crucial area for international shipping and trade. Any conflict in this region could have significant implications for global trade routes and security dynamics in Asia.

The rising military assertiveness of China is viewed with concern by other countries in the region, including Japan, Australia, and India, as well as by the US, leading to strengthened defence partnerships and joint military exercises.

The China-Taiwan dispute revolves around Taiwan's political status. China views Taiwan as a breakaway province that must ultimately reunite with the mainland, while Taiwan functions as a self-governing democracy with its own government, economy, and cultural identity. The People's Republic of China (PRC) claims sovereignty over Taiwan and has not dismissed the possibility of using force for reunification.

Meanwhile, Taiwan, led by various political parties over time, has increasingly embraced its unique identity and resisted unification under Beijing's terms.

