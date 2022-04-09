US wants Ukrainians to win war against Russia

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby on Friday (local time) said that the United States want Ukrainians to "win" the ongoing war with Russia.

During a press briefing, Kirby noted that Ukrainian lives are destroyed, hence America want to see the war ended.

"We want Ukrainians to win this war, to see Ukraine not have to fight for its own sovereignty as it has been for eight years. We want to see Mr Putin and Russian army lose this invasion. Ukrainian lives are destroyed and obviously we want to see that end," he said.

He also said that the Ukrainian forces could use intelligence information provided by the US to conduct counterattacks against Russia.

"When we say we want to help the Ukrainians defend themselves, we're talking about the aggregate effort here... We're trying to give them useful information and intelligence that allows them to defend themselves, to push back, to resist, to fight against - you can call it whatever you want - this Russian invasion, and if they were to use some of that information to conduct a counterattack, then so be it," Kirby said during a press briefing.

However, US intelligence collection has been constrained due to the ongoing special operation in Ukraine, US media reported citing Senate sources.

The United States has multiple channels open and is sharing information with the Ukrainian government, but the intelligence is specific and being conveyed more slowly, the report said, according to Sputnik News Agency.

The shared intelligence is also being downgraded to protect sensitive sources and methods due to logistical issues with setting up secure lines with Ukrainian authorities, the report added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

( With inputs from ANI )

