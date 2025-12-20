US welcomes Pakistan’s willingness to consider role in Gaza stabilization force

Washington, Dec 20 The United States has expressed appreciation to Pakistan for considering participation in a proposed international stabilization force for Gaza, as Washington works toward a post-conflict security arrangement for the Palestinian enclave.

“We’re very grateful to Pakistan for their offer to be a part of it or at least their offer to consider being a part of it,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters at a year-end press conference.

Rubio said discussions with Pakistan and other potential contributors remain preliminary, with several operational details still unresolved.

“In fairness to all the countries we’ve talked to about being and having a presence on the ground, I think they want to know specifically what the mandate is, what the specific mandate was, the funding mechanism looks like,” he said.

The secretary said the US believes it has interest from multiple countries willing to contribute, once clarity is provided.

“I feel very confident that we have a number of nation states acceptable to all sides in this conflict who are willing to step forward and be a part of that stabilization force,” Rubio said.

He stressed that Pakistan’s participation would depend on further clarification.

“Certainly Pakistan is key if they agree to do so, but I think we owe them a few more answers before we get there,” he said.

Rubio said the next step would involve governance arrangements for Gaza.

“The next step here is announcing the Board of Peace, announcing the Palestinian technocratic group that will help provide daily governance,” he said.

Once that is in place, he added, discussions could move toward stabilization details.

“That will allow us to firm up the stabilization force, including how it’s going to be paid for, what the rules of engagement are, what their role will be in demilitarization,” Rubio said.

The Gaza conflict erupted after Hamas attacks on Israel in October 2023, followed by a sustained Israeli military campaign. The United States has since been engaged in ceasefire talks, humanitarian access efforts, and discussions on post-war governance.

Washington has argued that any long-term arrangement must prevent Hamas from re-emerging as a military threat while enabling civilian administration and reconstruction.

