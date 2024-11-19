US Woman Goes to Doctor for Sore Throat, Finds Out She’s Pregnant With Quadruplets

Sometimes life gives you unexpected shocks, and the same thing happened with a 20-year-old Katelyn Yates from Illinois, US, when she went to see a doctor because she was having a sore throat, but then it turned out that she was expecting a baby, and not one or twins but quadruplets.

In an interview with USA Today, Yates recounted her disbelief when her doctor announced she was expecting quadruplets, initially thinking it was a prank. The likelihood of conceiving quadruplets is extremely rare, estimated at about 1 in 500,000. Yates had gone to her doctor for a routine check-up due to throat inflammation, which required an X-ray.

As a precaution, her doctor ordered a pregnancy test to avoid exposing any potential fetus to radiation. To everyone's surprise, the test was positive, and Yates' hCG levels were reportedly "off the charts."

At the time of her unexpected diagnosis, Yates had been dating Julian Bueker for just six months. His excited and reassuring response helped her navigate the overwhelming news. "I couldn’t believe it was real," Yates said. "But seeing Julian’s reaction made me feel calm."

Yates faced medical challenges during her pregnancy, developing preeclampsia in her third trimester, which led to liver and kidney complications that required close monitoring. Just four days into her 29th week, she gave birth via C-section at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Yates' quadruplets Elizabeth Taylor, Elliot Ryker, Max Ashton, and Zya Grace arrived early but healthy, with Max and Elliot being identical twins. "It’s amazing to me how well they are doing. Just a few weeks ago, they were the size of my hand," she said, marveling at their steady weight gain.

To help with the financial burden of raising quadruplets, Yates and Bueker have launched a fundraiser on Venmo, seeking community support for their growing family.