Usha Uthup to be a part of musical love saga 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si'

New Delhi, July 30 Indian pop, jazz, playback singer, and Padma Shri recipient Usha Uthup, is going to be the part of an upcoming fiction show 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si', a musical love saga, starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead roles.

Sources told IANS: "Usha Uthup will be a part of 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si'."

'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si' will bring a story of two individuals in their 30s and 40s, and their intertwined journey in pursuit of their dreams, eventually addressing the question of whether love is also possible past a certain age.

The show revolves around two people from different backgrounds, and how their world views collide when they meet, with music set to play an important role in their journey. It is going to be a musical, fictional love saga.

With Rajan Shahi as the producer of the show, this is the first time he will be making a mature story on life, and love, that revolves around a woman with a unique voice trying to make a place in the music industry against all odds.

Rajan, has earlier brought to life some amazing family drama masterpieces like 'Anupama', 'Bidaai', 'Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke', 'Tere Mere Sheher', 'Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya', and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.

'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si' will air soon on Star Plus.

Star Plus has an amazing lineup of highly engaging shows like Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Faltu, and Titli, which focus on character empowerment. The portrayal of aspirational female characters in StarPlus' shows has gained wide applause from its viewers.

With 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si', Star Plus plans to do the same and move forward with a unique way of telling stories for its audience.

Usha has sang several songs in the 1970s and 1980s for music directors R. D. Burman and Bappi Lahiri. She also reprised some of R. D. Burman songs that were sung by others such as 'Mehbooba Mehbooba' and 'Dum Maro Dum'.

