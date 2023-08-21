Utkarsh Sharma shouts 'Hindustan Jindabad' during Delhi visit

New Delhi, Aug 21 Actor Utkarsh Sharma on Monday celebrated the massive success of his period action drama film 'Gadar 2' by shouting "Hindustan Jindabad", and doing some bhangra steps.

Utkarsh was in the national capital to celebrate the success of 'Gadar 2'. He was accompanied by his father and director of the movie Anil Sharma, actress Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa.

'Gadar 2' is directed and produced by Anil Sharma, and written by Shaktimaan Talwar. It is a sequel to the 2001 film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’. The film stars Sunny Deol as Tara Singh, Ameesha Patel as Sakeena, and Utkarsh Sharma as Charanjeet, reprising their roles from the first film.

Utkarsh was looking dapper in a black shirt, paired with blue denims and sneakers. He posed for the cameras and flaunted his cute smile. Simrat who plays the role of Muskaan, Charanjeet's (Utkarsh) love interest was also present today. She was wearing a purple coloured floral anarkali kurta, with her hair let open and paired it with jhumkas.

Known for his role in 'Apne', 'Genius', among others, Utkarsh cannot contain his excitement about the 'Gadar 2's box-office success, and he was seen happily performing bhangra steps. In another video, Utkarsh can be seen holding on to his father Anil and saying loudly: "Hindustan Jindabad... Hindustan jindabad hai, tha or rahega."

The flick stars Manish Wadhwa as Major General Hamid Iqbal, Gaurav Chopra as Lieutenant Colonel Devendra Rawat, Rohit Chaudhary as Major Malik, Dolly Bindra as Samira Khan, Rakesh Bedi as Kimtilal, and Mushtaq Khan as Gulkhan.

