Vatican City: Indian envoy Shambhu S Kumaran presents credentials to Pope Francis

Vatican City [Vatican City], December 10 : Shambhu S Kumaran, India's envoy to The Holy See, has officially presented his credentials as Ambassador of India to Pope Francis at a ceremony held at the Vatican here.

Notably, Kumaran is also the Ambassador of India to Austria and Montenegro.

Sharing a post on X on Monday, the Embassy of India in Vienna, Austria wrote, "Ambassador @shambhukumaran presented his credentials as Ambassador of India to The Holy See, to His Holiness Pope Francis @Pontifex at a ceremony in the Vatican on 7 December."

In a post on X, Kumaran wrote, "Honoured to represent #India in The Holy See."

The Holy See is the universal government of the Catholic Church and operates from Vatican City State. The Pope is the ruler of both Vatican City State and the Holy See. The Holy See, as the supreme body of government of the Catholic Church, is a sovereign juridical entity under international law.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed "joy and pride" over the elevation of George Jacob Koovakad as a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church. PM Modi congratulated the newly created Cardinal and extended his best wishes for Cardinal Koovakad's future endeavors.

In a post shared on X on Monday, PM Modi wrote, "A matter of great joy and pride for India! Delighted at His Eminence George Jacob Koovakad being created a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church by His Holiness Pope Francis."

"His Eminence George Cardinal Koovakad has devoted his life in service of humanity as an ardent follower of Lord Jesus Christ. My best wishes for his future endeavours," the post added.

Earlier, Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, George Kurian said he was honoured to lead the official delegation to Vatican for the ordination of Cardinal George J Koovakad.

In a post on X, he said, "PM Narendra Modi's vision of equal rights and opportunities for all religions has made India safest country for minorities. Honored to lead Official Delegation to Vatican for ordination of Cardinal George J. Koovakad, reflecting Modi Ji's love for Kerala & Christian community."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday in a post on X said, "Delighted that the Indian delegation led by Minister George Kurian could visit the Vatican on this auspicious occasion."

