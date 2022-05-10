Vedanta Aluminium signs MoU with National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar

New Delhi, May 10 Vedanta Aluminium, India's largest producer of aluminium, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar to promote Research, Training and Academic initiatives for its security professionals.

National Forensic Science University (NFSU) is a renowned and the one & only Forensic Science University in the world, known for producing high-skilled professionals in forensic and homeland security.

The MoU was signed by Prof. (Dr.) Purvi Pokhariyal, Campus Director, NFSU, and Avtar Singh, Chief Security and Intelligence Officer, Aluminium Business - Vedanta Ltd., in the presence of Dr J.M. Vyas, Hon. Vice Chancellor of NFSU.

With this industry-academia partnership, Vedanta Aluminium intends to leverage the robust pedagogy and rich expertise of NFSU in:

Giving its security professionals opportunities to gain from NFSU's knowledge pipeline, to stay ahead of the curve and develop unparalleled competencies

Create avenues for recruiting from NFSU's talent base

Induce a fundamental transformational shift in the company's security & intelligence functions

Explore opportunities to co-create disruptive solutions for the industry, by working with NFSU's extensive network of forensic and security experts

Speaking about Vedanta Aluminium's partnership with the National Forensic Sciences University, Mr. Rahul Sharma, CEO - Aluminium Business, Vedanta Ltd., said, ""Vedanta Aluminium is India's largest producer of aluminium, with large-scale world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in the states of Odisha and Chhattisgarh. It is imperative for us to ensure security and integrity of our assets and people, who are engaged in producing critical raw materials that cater to industries in over 30 countries. We are delighted to sign the MoU with National Forensic Sciences University for bringing in a transformative shift in industrial security & intelligence and create avenues for both the industry and university to collaborate on capability and knowledge development."

Prof. (Dr.) Purvi Pokhriyal, Campus Director - National Forensic Sciences University, added, "The association will further bolster academia-industrial link and will prove to be beneficial for both the institutions in terms of research and applied use."

Avtar Singh also delivered a guest lecture to the students of the School of Police Science & Security Studies at NFSU, elucidating upon the various aspects of Industrial Security, best practices at Vedanta Aluminium, technology deployments and emerging trends in the industry.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India's largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India's aluminium, i.e., 2.26 million tonnes in FY22. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries

