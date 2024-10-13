Venezuela detains 4 US citizens in alleged plot against Prez Maduro

New Delhi, Oct 13 In an alleged assassination bid, Venezuelan authorities have detained at least four US citizens, along with two Spaniards and a Czech national.

These detentions are linked to claims by the Venezuelan government that the foreign nationals were involved in a CIA and Spanish intelligence plot to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro.

Both the US and Spanish governments have, however, firmly denied the accusations.

Venezuela's Interior Minister, Diosdado Cabello, has alleged that the detained individuals were part of a unit tasked with assassinating Maduro. As per his claims, the group was motivated by a $15 million reward offered by the US for information leading to Maduro's arrest or conviction.

According to Cabello, the plot involved Wilbert Castaneda, an active US Navy SEAL, and a shipment of US-made firearms seized by Venezuelan authorities.

White House spokesperson John Kirby confirmed that Wilbert Castaneda, identified by Venezuela as the ringleader, is indeed an active US Navy member but his visit to Venezuela was for “personal travel,” as reported by CNN.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that Castaneda is a dual US-Mexican citizen.

Although difficult to independently verify Venezuela's claims, critics argue that Maduro may be reviving old tactics to gain leverage in ongoing diplomatic tensions.

In recent years, Maduro has repeatedly accused the US of meddling in Venezuelan affairs, including a 2018 assassination attempt involving a drone and multiple alleged coup attempts.

