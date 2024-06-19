"Very happy, honoured": International ambassadors hail inauguration of historical Nalanda University

Nalanda (Bihar) [India], June 19 : Amidst the ruins of the ancient Nalanda University in Bihar, several ambassadors including Haymandoyal Dillum from Mauritius, Simon Wong from Singapore, and Pattarat Hongtong from Thailand gathered to witness the inauguration of the new campus by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day.

Haymandoyal Dillum, Mauritius High Commissioner to India, expressed gratitude to the Ministry of External Affairs for inviting 15 ambassadors from Delhi to attend the event.

Reflecting on the ancient university, he remarked, "This site, 5,000 years ago, epitomises 'Vasudev Kutumbakam', showcasing India's historical role as a global centre of learning."

Simon Wong, Singapore High Commissioner to India, highlighted the significance of Nalanda as a beacon of Buddhist scholarship.

He said, "First of all, I am very happy and honoured that MEA chose me among 17 ambassadors to be here for the official inauguration of the Nalanda University. As Prime Minister Modi rightly pointed out Nalanda University is the centre of all studies and knowledge that can be widely spread throughout the world on Buddhism. I'm very happy as I not only got to see the new University but also look at the UNESCO site, where the original site of the university is..."

Pattarat Hongtong, Thailand Ambassador to India, emphasised the cultural ties between India and Southeast Asia.

"I think today we have a complete picture of the civilisations that have been spread over to Southeast Asia and also to Thailand since we have visited the Nalanda University, the new one and also the old one, which is also the temple. For Thai people, we got the ruin of Nalanda temples as a part of the Buddhist circuit," he said.

The diplomats' visit underscored the enduring legacy of Nalanda University as a hub of ancient knowledge and its modern significance as a symbol of cultural exchange and historical preservation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a plaque at the new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar's Rajgir as he inaugurated the campus on Wednesday morning.

The Prime Minister said that Nalanda is not just limited to the renaissance of India's past instead the heritage of various countries of the world and Asia is linked to it.

Nalanda's new campus has two academic blocks with 40 classrooms, with a total seating capacity of around 1900. It has two auditoriums with a capacity of 300 seats each. It has a student hostel with a capacity of around 550 students. It also has various other facilities, including an international centre, an amphitheatre that can accommodate up to 2000 individuals, a faculty club, and a sports complex, among others.

The campus is a 'Net Zero' Green Campus. It is self-sustaining with solar plants, domestic and drinking water treatment plants, a water recycling plant for reusing wastewater, 100 acres of water bodies, and many other environment-friendly facilities.

The university is conceived as a collaboration between India and East Asia Summit (EAS) countries. It has a deep connection with history.

