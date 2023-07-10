VFS Global to temporarily shut down visa application processes from July 12-14

New Delhi [India], July 10 : The US Embassy in India on Monday announced that VFS Global will be temporarily closed for the visa application processes appointment booking, calls, and fee payments from July 12 to July 14.

VFS is migrating to a new platform and will resume its services on July 15, according ot its statement.

US Embassy in India took to their Twitter handle, "Attention visa applicants! Our customer service center VFS is migrating to a new platform and will be temporarily closed for calls, fee payments, and appointment booking from July 12-14. These services will resume on July 15."

https://twitter.com/USAndIndia/status/1678382372256112641?s=20

VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions.

The company manages the administrative and non-judgmental tasks related to visa, passport and consular services for its client governments.

