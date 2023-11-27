Vicky Kaushal plays ‘Banda’ from ‘Sam Bahadur’ to do sets in gym

New Delhi, Nov 27 National crush Vicky Kaushal, whose playlist is usually full of Punjabi music, has revealed that currently the song “Banda” from his upcoming film “Sam Bahadur” is on loop and doing sets in the gym.

Asked Vicky what’s the latest song he is jamming to, to which ‘Sam Bahadur’ director Meghna Gulzar gave an instant reply before the actor could say anything.

“‘Banda. I won’t let you say anything else. Even if you try thinking about a song but I would keep repeating this,” said the acclaimed filmmaker with a laugh.

Vicky then shared with IANS: “It’s Banda. Currently, for real it is ‘Banda’. Humaari film ka gaana hai. But genuinely not saying for the promotion of the film. But I am literally listening to that song in the gym on loop and doing sets.”

The star then said it’s currently his favourite and revealed the reason why.

“It’s an inspiring song and currently that is my favourite,” he said.

‘Sam Bahadur’ is a biographical war drama film based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. It also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army from the front leading to Bangladesh's liberation.

