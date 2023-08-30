Vicky Kaushal says every Indian family qualifies for 'Great Indian Family' title

Mumbai, Aug 30 Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘The Great Indian Family’, feels that India’s family culture is such that every Indian family qualifies for the title of ‘Great Indian Family’.

The actor, at the song launch event of the film on Wednesday, was in a great mood as took active interest and initiative in interacting with the media.

The actor, who earlier performed to the song ‘Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja’ from the film, said: “Every family qualifies for the title of ‘Great Indian Family. Our family culture makes India very unique.”

He then spoke about the dynamics of the India families which includes extended families too.

The actor shared a personal anecdote: “All relatives are close to us, it's only for the sake of it that we call them 'Door ki Mausi', nobody is 'Door Ka'. Everyone in the family is close in the Indian family culture. I remember one of my Mausi telling, ‘Tu jab hua tha na tab sabse pehle main thi tere paas, tere papa bhi nahi the’.”

‘The Great Indian Family’ which also stars former Miss World Manushi Chillar, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa, has been produced by Yash Raj Films, and has been directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The film will debut in cinemas on September 22.

