Victim of Japan's sexual slavery urges S. Korean govt's intervention for compensation

Seoul, Aug 14 Lee Yong-soo, an outspoken South Korean victim of Japan's wartime military sexual slavery, urged the government on Wednesday to proactively intervene in securing compensation from Japan.

The 96-year-old victim made the call in an interview with Yonhap News Agency during an event marking the Memorial Day for victims of Japan's sexual enslavement of Korean women to serve front-line soldiers during World War II.

The August 14 memorial day was designated in 2017 in honour of the late Kim Hak-sun who was the first to come forward publicly and testify about her experience as a victim on August 14, 1991.

"It has been eight months since we won the second compensation suit against the Japanese government. ... It's time for the South Korean government to step in to secure compensation proactively," Lee said.

Last year, the Seoul High Court overturned a lower court's rejection of a damages suit filed by 16 victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery, including Lee, and ordered Japan to pay the compensation requested by the victims.

The ruling was finalised as Japan did not appeal, but it remains unclear whether the compensation will be paid, given Japan's inaction.

"With only nine surviving victims now, (the compensation issue) should be resolved while they are still alive," she said.

Lee said she considers Japan's decision not to appeal to be a "silent apology", adding, "I will respond with silence as well."

"What remains is the execution of the compensation payment. Our government should conduct consultations with Japan on follow-up measures," she said, urging a "proactive" role from the government.

