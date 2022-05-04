Vietnam reports 3,088 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reported 3,088 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up 379 from Tuesday, according to its ministry of health.

The new infections were all domestically-transmitted in 48 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the epidemic hotspot with 705 new cases on Wednesday, followed by the northern provinces of Phu Tho with 268 and Vinh Phuc with 198.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,662,446 with 43,047 deaths. Nationwide, 9,309,336 COVID-19 patients, or more than 87 percent of the infections, have recovered.

Over 215 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including roughly 196.1 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Wednesday, it has registered nearly 10.7 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in April 2021, said the health ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

