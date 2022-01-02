Vietnam suggests China restore customs clearance at border gates as cargo congestion piles up

Vietnam on Saturday suggested China restore customs clearance at border gates as cargo congestion is piling up due to COVID-19 measures currently imposed by Guangxi which have impacted the bilateral trade.

Officials of Vietnam and China on December 31 discussed urgent measures to handle goods congestion in the areas bordering China's Guangxi, citing Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Vietnam + reported.

The cargo congestion was debated during the online talks between the Asia - Africa Market Department under the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), authorities of the northern border provinces of Lang Son, Quang Ninh and Cao Bang, and Guangxi's Department of Commerce.

It suggested restoring customs clearance at the border gates and increasing the time for customs clearance.

The MoIT said COVID-19 prevention and control measures currently imposed by Guangxi like suspending the operations of border gates or the import of certain fruits have disrupted the supply chain, adversely impacted the bilateral trade and caused great losses to businesses and people of both sides, reported Vietnam +.

The ministry also urged Guangxi to provide updates on the operations of border gates in Guangxi, while coordinating to review and complete goods delivery process in line with pandemic prevention and control regulations.

In reply, the Chinese side called on Vietnam and said that it will extend customs clearance duration following consideration and consensus reached by authorities of the two countries' border localities, reported VNA.

On December 29, the Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien sent official dispatches to Chinese authorities regarding the cargo congestion.

Due to tightened COVID-19 measures and technical difficulties, thousands of container trucks have been stuck at Vietnam's border gates with China since mid-December.

( With inputs from ANI )

