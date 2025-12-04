Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City records surge in hand-foot-mouth disease cases

Hanoi, Dec 4 Vietnam's southern hub Ho Chi Minh City has reported a surge in hand-foot-mouth disease, with 32,637 cases recorded since early this year, up 64 per cent year-on-year, local daily Tuoi Tre reported Thursday.

From November 17 to 23, the city logged 1,547 cases, an increase of 15 per cent compared to the average of the previous four weeks, according to the municipal Department of Health.

Tang Chi Thuong, the department's director, said the Enterovirus 71 (EV71) pathogen had re-emerged in November, linked to severe hand-foot-mouth disease cases.

Among 18 severe cases admitted to a children's hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, 10 tested positive for Enterovirus 71.

Thuong stressed the need to strengthen prevention measures in the community and at schools, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is a very contagious illness caused by a virus. The disease gets its name from the blister-like rash that forms on your child’s hands and feet and painful sores that develop in their mouth. The rash can actually appear anywhere on their body, including their chest, back, arms, legs, genitals and buttocks.

Infants and children younger than 5 are most likely to get hand, foot and mouth disease. It tends to spread quickly among children in daycare and schools. Still, older children and even adults can get it. Because several viruses can cause the disease, it’s possible to get HFMD multiple times.

Hand, foot and mouth disease is typically mild and usually clears up on its own within seven to 10 days.

Hand, foot and mouth disease is contagious. Your child is most contagious during the first few days of the illness, often before the rash appears. The blisters usually dry up in about 10 days. Your child is less likely to spread it to others once the blisters dry up. However, the virus can live in their stool (poop) for weeks after the rash goes away.

