Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara dedicate ‘Jailer’ track ‘Rathamaarey’ to twins Uyir and Ulag

Mumbai, Sep 26 Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and his actress-wife Nayanthara have shared adorable pictures of their twins Ulag and Uyir.

The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts and in collaboration shared a picture of their twins.

In the images shared, Vignesh is seen holding the babies. He is seen holding them in each of his hands while standing between their cribs in their nursery.

The second image shows them standing with them in their living room with several balloons lying on the floor.

For the caption, they chose the song from Rajinikanth’s latest release ‘Jailer’, which has been penned by Vignesh. Sung by Vishal Mishra, the tracktalks about the bond between a father and his beloved son.

Vignesh and Nayanthara captioned it: “Rathamarey… Yen Rathamarey … #Uyir #Ulag.”

The couple got married in Chennai last year and welcomed their babies via surrogacy earlier this year.The wedding was attended by actors Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Rajinikanth.

