VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions appeals to stop conflicts and bloodshed

The VII Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions held in Astana appealed to world leaders to stop conflicts and bloodshed in all corners of the planet.

The VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions was attended by more than 100 foreign delegates from about 50 countries, including representatives of Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Hinduism, Shintoism, Taoism, Buddhism, Baha'i, and Jainism.

The high-level guests included the Head of the Vatican, Pope Francis, the Supreme Imam of the Islamic University "Al-Azhar" Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Department Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Secretary General of the World The Islamic League of Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Isa, Patriarch Theophilus III of Jerusalem, Chairman of the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate, Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, Metropolitan Kirill of Kazan and Tatarstan, Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi of Israel David Lau, Chief Sephardic Rabbi of Israel Yitzhak Joseph, Director of the Akshardham Center for Applied Research in the Field of Social Harmony Jayotindra Mukundray Dove, Deputy Chairman of the Association of Buddhists of China Zong Xing, as well as other delegations of leading religious and international organizations from the USA, Europe and Asia, once again emphasizes the authority of Kazakhstan in the international community, great trust and support for the President of Kazakhstan and the people of Kazakhstan, read a press release from Sarsenbayev.

B Sarsenbayev, Commissioner for the promotion of the goals and objectives of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Chairman of the Board of the N Nazarbayev Center for the Development of Interfaith and Inter-civilizational Dialogue.

The Congress participants advocated the active involvement of leaders of the world and traditional religions and prominent political figures in the conflict resolution process to achieve long-term stability, appealed to national governments and authorized international organizations to provide comprehensive assistance to all religious groups and ethnic communities that have been subjected to infringement of rights and violence by extremists and terrorists, as well as a result of wars and military conflicts, added the release.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted during the opening of the VII Congress, the people of Kazakhstan have absorbed the traditions of different civilizations and religions, the spirit of tolerance and openness.

"Currently, representatives of more than 100 ethnic groups live in harmony in Kazakhstan, and about 4,000 religious associations representing 18 confessions operate freely. We believe that this is an invaluable wealth and an inherent advantage of Kazakhstan. The Congress is an important part of Kazakhstan's policy aimed at strengthening dialogue and cooperation both in our country and around the world," said Tokayev.

"The declarations adopted at all previous forums invariably condemned radicalism, violence and conflicts, no matter what ideas they were covered up. In today's complex realities, it is extremely important that religious leaders, sitting at the same table, demonstrate to the whole world an example of goodwill overcoming any differences. This, in my opinion, is the main mission and feature of the Congress," he added.

This autumn in Kazakhstan is marked by another important date for the whole country. Very soon Kazakhstan will celebrate a national holiday - Republic Day - this is the most important date for the country, because our statehood begins with it - it was on this day in 1990 that the Declaration on State Sovereignty of Kazakhstan was adopted - the first step towards independence.

It should be noted that the first Congress took place after the events of September 11, 2001 - at a time when the whole world began to split apart, the level of radicalization in society increased. It was at this moment that the idea came up to hold such a large-scale event with the participation of spiritual leaders, which was supported by many political figures of that period.

Currently, work is underway to actively and consistently promote the ideas of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and the Declaration in the international information and intellectual agenda, with the involvement of foreign politicians, experts and journalists in the dialogue.

