Viral TikTok video shows women in flight unable to sit after butt lift surgery

A woman took to TikTok to share a very weird experience she had while traveling from Miami, Florida. Andrea Gallegos had taken the outbound flight from Miami when she found herself surrounded by three women reportedly recovering from Brazilian butt lift surgery. Gallegos shared about it on TikTok through a video while writing, “So I got on my flight today and everyone seated around me just had surgery. They didn't know each other. Remember ladies if you are getting a Brazilian butt lift, don't forget about the flight home. Pack something comfy for your knees.”

Women unable to sit in a flight because they just had a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) pic.twitter.com/nz0pJJLtgf — GistReel.Com (@GistReel) December 22, 2021

The social media video that has been viewed more than eleven million times showed two women next to her leaning over their seats. Instead of sitting down like other flyers, their faces were on opposite sides as they keep their bottoms up in the air. There was a third patient also, who was seen lying face-down on the entire row of seats. Gallegos also provided her viewers with more information in the comment section as she stated, “I spoke with all three women before the plane took off. They were very comfortable talking about their recovery, sharing before pictures etc. They had to be seated and buckled in for takeoff and landing, but as long as the seat belt sign wasn't on, the flight attendants let them sit like this. ”The video has attracted a lot of comments. A user wrote, “This is so hilarious but pitiful at the same time.” Another one said, “I'm crying, that would be so embarrassing to me and it is not safe”. The third user added: “I'm a flight attendant and see these women quite frequently on Miami flights. I'm like 'spend the extra money for a recovery house'!. As per a report by The Guardian, the Brazilian butt lift surgery is the world's most risky cosmetic procedure. A model shared her painful story of being addicted to having the 'perfect body' and in order to do so, she went under the knife several times in the last few years. Kazumi Squirts (not her real name) spent $20,000 (Rs 14,85,051) on a Brazilian butt lift procedure only to be unable to sit down normally. Her failure to get the 'perfect body' via diet and exercise led her down this path of plastic surgeries. She got liposuction, breast implants and a buttock lift. However, unfortunately for her, the procedures did not turn out the way she expected them to and the 24-year-old said she has not been able to sit down properly after her surgery.