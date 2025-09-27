Virginia vs Florida State: Fans Storm Scott Stadium After Cavaliers Beat No 8 Florida State

Fans went crazy on Friday night during the match between the University of Virginia and No. 8 Florida State. The game went into double overtime, where Virginia defeated Florida State 46-38. At the last moment, the crowd, mostly Cavaliers fans, rushed onto the field at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville following the upset.

Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Ja’son Prevard (10) was hugged by defensive back Donavon Platt (28) as fans stormed the field after he made the game-winning interception in the end zone.

The supporters rushed the field just seconds after the game-sealing pick, swarming the players and coaches. One fan was even seen flipping off Castellanos while celebrating Virginia’s victory. At least one UVA supporter climbed one of the goalposts in celebration.