"Visits by PM Modi, CM Yogi 'recharged' Janakpur", says Nepal leader Ram Ashish Yadav

Janakpur [Nepal], January 14 : Nepal holds a special cultural relationship with India over its age-long history and the people in Janakpur are very enthusiastic for the Pran Pratishtha at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, Ram Ashish Yadav, the leader of Nepal's People's Socialist Party, said on Sunday.

He further said that the visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Janakpur has 'recharged' the region.

Speaking to ANI, Ram Ashish Yadav said, "Nepal has a special relationship with India. It is a family, a cultural and a political relationship. It is as old as the Treta Yug. So, there is an ancient relation between Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham Mithila".

"After years of waiting, the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is going to take place on January 2 and there couldn't be anything happier for the people of Janakpur," he added.

He further added that after the Pran Pratishtha, Janakpur too would emerge as a major tourism hub.

"The ceremony is happening in Ayodhya but the whole of Janakpur has got recharged...the visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Janakpur has further raised the spirits. After the Pran Pratistha ceremony, Janakpur will emerge as a major tourism hub...the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Ramayana circuit is also prepared," the Nepal leader further stated.

Earlier last week, Nepal Ambassador to India, Shankar Prasad Sharma highlighted the strong traditional connection of Nepali people with the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and said that many people will visit Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

"A lot of people from Nepal have already visited Ayodhya and given many gifts. They also call it their tradition. There is a proposal to establish Ayodhya-Janakpur as sister cities. PM Modi has given Rs 1000 crore to strengthen the ties," Sharma told ANI.

"When the Ram Mandir will be inaugurated, many people from Nepal will visit Ayodhya for Ram temple inauguration," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. As per temple officials, the ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting from January 16.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the 'Amrit Mahotsav'.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people of India.

