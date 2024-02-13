Vital Food Supplies for Gaza Blocked Due Lack of Israel’s Approval: UNRWA

Gaza, Feb 13 The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has said that vital food supplies for the Gaza Strip are blocked from entry due to the lack of Israeli approval.

UNRWA in a press statement on Monday said that vital supplies to address food insecurity continue to be blocked due to the "lack of Israeli authorities' approvals" to transfer flour from the Israeli port of Ashdod to the Gaza Strip, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement added that the Kerem Shalom Crossing in southern Gaza has remained closed since February 7 due to Israeli demonstrators.

Meanwhile, the Hamas government media office reported that some Palestinian families in the Strip are receiving only half a meal within 48 hours.

The office blamed Israel for the blockade of the Strip and preventing aid from reaching its destination, calling for an end to Israeli attacks on civilians and an end to the war.

