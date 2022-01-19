Vladimir Putin meets Iranian President, discusses Afghanistan situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin met his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi and said that he was concerned about the situation in Afghanistan, and he wanted to discuss this topic and find out Tehran's position, reported Sputnik.

"Now, of course, both you and us are concerned about the situation that is developing in Afghanistan. I would like to discuss all these issues with you, to know your position on this problem," Sputnik quoted Putin as saying at the Russian-Iranian talks on Wednesday.

The Iranian side has handed over to Moscow a draft agreement on strategic cooperation for a 20-year period, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday following talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, according to TASS news agency.

"We handed over to our Russian colleagues a document on strategic cooperation between our countries," said Raisi, stressing that it can determine prospects for at least 20 years.

He also said that the current level of trade between Tehran and Moscow is not satisfactory and suggested scaling up the economic cooperation.

Raisi arrived in Moscow on his official visit on Wednesday. The meeting with Putin was the first since the Iranian politician took office. Raisi on Thursday is expected to speak at Russia's State Duma and at the Moscow Cathedral Mosque, according to TASS.

( With inputs from ANI )

