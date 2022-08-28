VP Dhankhar praises UNGA prez for revitalizing UN, exudes confidence in bolstering India-Maldives ties

While noting the dynamic leadership of UNGA President and Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday praised his work in revitalizing the UN and added that his visit to India will further bolster the multi-faceted ties with the Maldives.

"His dynamic leadership of the 76th UNGA and his Presidency priorities, in particular on revitalizing the UN, have universal appeal. We are confident that his visit would further strengthen India's close and multi-faceted ties with the Maldives," said Dhankhar while welcoming Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on Sunday, called on the United Nations General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid and discussed further deepening of India's relations with the Maldives.

Secretary Kwatra congratulated the UNGA President on his 'Presidency of Hope' and for his visionary leadership in the 76th session of the UNGA. Notably, in November, the UNGA president launched the President of the General Assembly's (PGA) Harnessing Opportunities for Promoting Empowerment of Youth Fellowship - the PGA's Fellowship for HOPE.

With the generous support of Member States, the Fellowship seeks to benefit eight young diplomats over the remainder of the 76th session.

Shahid, who arrived in Delhi on Sunday, held a productive visit, meeting and interacted with members of the UN Country Team, to enhance the India-UN relationship.

The UN Country team hosted the UNGA president at the UN House in New Delhi. "Inspiring exchange on his 5 Rays of Hope for unity through turbulence, overcoming Covid and empowering women & youth. Underlined India's leadership role at all levels for Sustainable Development Goals," Kwatra said.

Last year, in his address to the opening of the 76th General Debate, Shahid talked about his five rays of hope.

"Vaccinating the world is my top focus. We simply must close the gap on vaccine access," he said of his first hope. The second is rebuilding sustainably from the pandemic. Third, he promised to address climate change. The fourth hope for his presidency is related to gender issues and the fifth is on uplifting the rights and roles of women globally.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor