Warehouse explosion kills at least nine, injures more than 100 in Thailand

Bangkok [Thailand], July 30 : A firework warehouse was destroyed by an explosion in southern Thailand killing at least nine people dead and more than 100 others injured, Al Jazeera reported citing the officials.

According to the provincial governor, the incident occurred on Saturday in the town of Sungai Kolok in the southern province of Narathiwat.

The explosion is suspected to have been caused by welding while the structure was being constructed.

At least 118 individuals were hurt, according to the public relations department of the province of Narathiwat, and more than 200 families were affected. Officials, according to the report, think there are still a number of persons trapped beneath the wreckage, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the report, the bomb left damage behind in a 500-metre (1,640-foot) radius.

Several videos from the scene that circulated online showed a massive smoke plume over the region, numerous destroyed buildings, automobiles, and motorcycles, as well as debris-filled streets.

There are numerous houses and other structures that look to have fallen walls and roofs.

According to Thai PBS, the explosion in the border town near the Malaysian border may have caused damage to as many as 500 homes.

