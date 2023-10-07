Washington's turmoil over Ukraine funding plays right into Putin's hands

New Delhi, Oct 7 A Russian victory would not only empower President Vladimir Putin, who has repeatedly telegraphed his wishes to reconstitute the former Soviet Union, and even larger Russian Empire, it would also embolden other autocracies -- like China -- to expand their borders by force.

However poorly the Ukraine war has gone for Russia, which expected a swift victory, the new turn of events is playing right into Putin’s plans, CNN reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskovdescribed the scenario as“fatigue over this conflict... will grow in various countries, including the US”.

“Fatigue will lead to the fragmentation of the political establishment”, he added.

Putin is counting on a divided US, with former President Donald Trump-- whodeclared the Russian leader a “genius”as hemovedto annex pieces of Ukraine, andnever uttered a negative wordabout the Russian autocratwhile in office--to stoke antipathy toward Ukraine, fueling it with questions about the cost of supporting it.

The European Union (EU) is trying to calm Kiev’s fears.

EU foreign ministers traveled to Kiev this week, holding theirfirst ever meeting in a third countryas a sign of enduring support.

The EU’s top foreign policy official, Josep Borrell, said:“Let’s see what will happen in the US, but from our side, we will continue supporting and increasing our support.”

President Joe Biden has alsooffered reassurance, but without question there’s reason for concern, CNN reported.

What happens in Washington in the days, weeks, and months ahead will go a long way in determining the fate of Ukraine and the outcome of the largest armed conflict in Europe since World War II.

