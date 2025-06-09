WATCH: Australian Journalist Shot with Rubber Bullet by Police During Protests in Los Angeles; Video Surfaces

A shocking incident unfolded in Los Angeles, where an Australian journalist was shot in the leg with a rubber bullet while covering protests. The entire episode was captured on camera. The journalist, identified as Lauren Tomasi, was reporting live when she was hit by the police-fired projectile. The video of the incident has since gone viral. The shooting occurred during widespread unrest in the city. Protests had erupted following recent government actions, and tensions escalated on the streets.

Tomasi, a reporter with Nine News, was covering demonstrations when she was struck. Moments before being hit, she described how the situation had turned volatile. She said the Los Angeles Police Department was approaching on horseback and firing rubber bullets at protesters. As she was shot, she screamed in pain. Her injury and the police action were caught live on camera.

Following the incident, Tomasi confirmed that she was safe. Nine News later issued a statement assuring that both Tomasi and her camera operator were unharmed and in good condition.

The unrest began after the Trump administration launched immigration raids in parts of Los Angeles two days ago. Several individuals were detained and accused of residing illegally in the United States. The crackdown triggered anger and large-scale protests.

Further outrage followed President Donald Trump’s announcement to place the California National Guard under federal control. This move brought thousands of demonstrators onto the streets. Local media have reported that such scenes of chaos have not been witnessed in the United States for several decades.