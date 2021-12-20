Watch Video! 18-year-old risks her life to save her teenage brother

There are times in life when a person is willing to take any risk to save himself. A similar thing has happened in America. After a house caught fire, a sister risked her life to save her younger brother. According to details, a huge fire broke out in an apartment in New York, USA. The whole house was gutted in the fire. An 18-year-old girl and her 13-year-old brother were in the house when the fire broke out. The fire broke out on the fourth floor. The fire made it impossible for them to get out of the house. Meanwhile, the sister did a trick and saved her brother by risking her own life.

The fire broke out on Avenue D in the East Village area of ​​Manhattan, New York. The girl caught a pipe outside the window when the fire broke out at 7.15am. She then called her brother out of the window and held him by the pipe. Meanwhile, a person shot a video of it with his mobile phone. This time the fire in the house was very intense, but the sister did not let anything happen to her brother. Eventually the fire brigade took them down.

The New York City Fire Department said one person died in the blaze. The department said the fire was caused by a short circuit in an electric bike. The two siblings sustained minor injuries after falling from a pipe. Fortunately, they survived.