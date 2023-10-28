"We are looking to bring whole world into one family": MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on linking northeastern India with Southeast Asia

Ho Chi Minh [Vietnam], October 28 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Friday said that India's foreign policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking to bring the whole world into one family.

He noted that the Act East Policy is the main point of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to link northeastern India with Southeast Asia.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "India's foreign relationship and foreign policy under the leadership of our honourable Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modiji, we are looking to bring the whole world into one family. Perhaps you know that G20 presidency, our motto is one earth, one family and one future. And that is the philosophy caught from the .... And this is the wisdom of Indian philosophy in India as a nation.

"So based on that, our foreign policy will try to improve with all the nations all over the globe, and particularly in the Indo-Pacific and Southeast Asian countries, our Prime Minister has targeted to improve the relationship and to create more multilateral and bilateral relationships should be strengthened. So doing all these things in one of the main themes through this relationship with the Southeast Asian country, the Act East Policy is the main point of our Prime Minister to link with northeastern India, all the states of northeastern India with Southeast Asia," he added.

He noted that Northeastern India has over 250 ethnic communities and all these communities have similarities with Southeast Asia's communities.

"In North East India we have more than 250 ethnic communities and all these communities have similarities with the South East Asia's communities with the culture, indigenous knowledge, folk and so on. Taking advantage of these similarities and also historical links between the South East Asian countries like the Buddhist link, and Hindu link," added the Minister.

He said that the BJP will win the election in the upcoming elections in Mizoram. He expressed hope that some female candidates will contest the elections and they will be supported by citizens of the state.

"The sensible electorates of the northeast India, particularly Mizoram whatever we send of our candidate in the coming election. I hope some lady candidates are there and they have to be supported by the sensitive citizenship and the participation of women will fulfill particularly in the Mizoram. So we are hoping whatever we are sending, we are producing our candidate. We hope we will certainly win the election," Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said.

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh has travelled to Vietnam to attend the North East India Festival begins in Ho Chi Minh City. The North East India Festival officially commenced on Friday evening in Ho Chi Minh City, marking the beginning of a momentous event that aims to strengthen the ties between India and Vietnam in the world of academics, trade, business, and culture.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Tran Phuoc Anh, Director General of the Department of External Relations in Ho Chi Minh City, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnam and Nguyen Long Bien, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ninh Thuan Province; Tourism Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, officials of both India and Vietnam attended the inaugural programme of the festival held at a hotel in Ho Chi Minh City.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Arya, India's Ambassador to Vietnam, said, "I think it's an excellent idea to do the festival in Vietnam this year. Vietnam, as we all know, is a very rapidly growing economy with a lot of growth happening, a lot of trade with various countries, a lot of investment coming in, a lot of supply chain and value chain linkages, strong growth in the field of tourism, in terms of cultural exchanges. Overall, I think the standing of the country is changing rapidly. For our North Eastern states, when we are looking at Southeast Asian countries, Vietnam is an excellent opportunity."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor