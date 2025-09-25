"We call for an immediate, lasting ceasefire": Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud at UNGA on Gaza

New York [US], September 25 : Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, speaking at the High-Level Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), urged world leaders to act urgently on Gaza, calling for a ceasefire and humanitarian relief for Palestinians.

"Somalia remains deeply concerned by the continued suffering of the Palestinian people, the ongoing violence," Mohamud told delegates on Thursday during the third day of the General Debate.

"The displacement and deprivation faced in the occupied territories, including Gaza, demand our collective conscience and urgent action," he said. "We call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access, and renewed commitment towards the two-state solution as the only viable path for a just and lasting peace in the Middle East today."

Alongside his Gaza appeal, Mohamud highlighted the challenges faced by fragile states worldwide. He pointed to World Bank figures showing that 39 countries, including Somalia, are listed as "fragile and conflict-affected," underscoring the urgency of global development support.

"Over 30 member states of the UN today, including my country, Somalia, are classified as a fragile and conflict-affected because of both conflict and social and institutional fragility," he said.

"When you add the vulnerability stemming from climate change, this number is frighteningly higher," Mohamud added, stressing the intersection of conflict and environmental risks.

He also presented Somalia's progress as an example of what can be achieved with international backing. He described Somalia as "evidence that multilateralism and global solidarity can make the world a better, safer and progressive place."

Mohamud was the first speaker of the day, followed by Montenegro's President Jakov Milatovic. Later, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to address the Assembly by video after being denied a US visa to attend in person.

The day's list of speakers also includes leaders from Ghana, the Philippines, Kuwait and Italy. Much of this week's debate has been dominated by the war in Gaza and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while other leaders have addressed themes such as climate change, political violence and calls for greater African representation on the UN Security Council.

