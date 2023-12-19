We Founder Circle’s GIFT City Fund raises $10 mn, plans to raise $50 mn
By IANS | Published: December 19, 2023 03:42 PM2023-12-19T15:42:12+5:302023-12-19T15:45:11+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 19 Early-stage startup investment platform We Founder Circle on Tuesday said its GIFT City Fund ...
New Delhi, Dec 19 Early-stage startup investment platform We Founder Circle on Tuesday said its GIFT City Fund has raised $10 million and onboarded 250+ investors, with plans to raise $50 million.
GIFT City Fund aims to close up to 10+ deals by the end of the current fiscal year.
The fundraise size for the GIFT City Fund includes a corpus of $30 million with an additional green shoe option of $30 million.
“We aim to complete onboarding of at least 300+ investors with a signed contribution of $15 million+ by March 2024,” said Gaurav VK Singhvi, Co-founder, We Founder Circle.
“In a relatively short span, we have forged partnerships with leading incubators, accelerators, and other startup funds,” he added.
The fundraise size for the GIFT City Fund includes a corpus of $30 million with an additional green shoe option of $30 million.
WFC Global Angels Fund has so far invested in six startups across various sectors, including Artificial Intelligence, Space Technology Software, Gamification, Healthcare and others.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app