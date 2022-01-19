We have a chance to end Covid emergency in 2022, says WHO official

The coronavirus has spread around the world. Millions have died in the last two years. One such wave after another is coming. Experts are hoping that the coronavirus will be eradicated sooner or later. However, a senior WHO official has stated that the coronavirus will never go away. Viruses like the corona virus never run out. They become part of the ecosystem. But we can end the public health emergency caused by the corona, the statement said. Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization's health emergency program, was speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The entire population of the world should be vaccinated to reduce the stress on the health system caused by the coronavirus. Only then we will be able to end the pandemic, Ryan said.

In 2019, the Corona outbreak took placce for the first time in China. Since then, about 330 million people have been infected and 55.5 lakh people have died. "We will never be able to eradicate this virus," Ryan said. All we can end this year is an emergency in the health system. However, the major challenges are death, hospitalization and the destruction of social, economic and political systems, Ryan said. "We have a chance to end this emergency this year, but we have to do the right thing," Ryan said.