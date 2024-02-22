"We have managed to take India-Denmark ties to higher level": Danish Foreign Minister

New Delhi [India], February 22 : Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said that India and Denmark are cooperating in multiple areas and have elevated the bilateral ties between the two countries to a higher level.

Multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) were signed between the two nations in the presence of Rasmussen.

Speaking to the reporters, the Danish Minister said, "It's always lovely to be in good company with business people, especially abroad. It makes me proud to travel around and experience different kinds of footprints from Danish companies around the world, especially here in India."

"It's so nice to be back, it's less than a year ago, that I was here the last time accompanied by the Crown Prince couple, who are now the King and the Queen, which could pave the way for another visit," he added.

He said that under the green strategic partnerships, India and Denmark are focusing on the right areas of cooperation, ranging from energy, water, financing and technology.

"We have a special bond with India with the green strategic partnership and I think we have managed to take ties between India and Denmark to a higher level. Today is also an important day in that regard and I am looking forward to witnessing all the deals which will be signed and exchanged. It proves that the green strategic partnerships are focusing on the right areas of cooperation; energy, water, financing, technology and more," Rasmussen further said.

The Danish FM arrived in the national capital on Tuesday to participate in the ongoing Raisina Dialogue 2024.

India and Denmark are part of two working groups: one on energy transition and another on climate sustainability.

The Green Strategic Partnership focuses on expanding economic ties, green growth, and cooperation on global challenges such as climate change.

India and Denmark share cordial and friendly bilateral relations based on synergies in political, economic, academic and research fields. Several high-level visits have taken place between the two countries, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's made the first visit to Denmark in 1957, which laid the foundation for a friendly relationship between India and Denmark. .

