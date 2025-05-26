"We have sought Russia's support in battling terrorism," says BJP MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta

Ljubljana [Slovenia], May 26 : BJP MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, who is one of the members of all-party delegation in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on Sunday said that India has been clear in its battle against terrorism, "especially under Operation Sindoor".

Additionally, while referring to the delegation's visit to Moscow, Russia, Capt. Chowta remarked, "We spoke with the elected representatives, the civil society, and think tanks in Russia. We have sought Russia's support in battling terrorism, which poses a global threat today... Pakistan is not even willing to take the blame for terrorism emanating from their soil... Russia, being our old friend and military ally, has very positively responded to our delegation..."

Earlier today, DMK MP Kanimozhi, who led the all-party parliamentary delegation's visit to Russia, has called the visit "positive" and said that the Russian lawmakers and opinion makers were receptive of their views.

Speaking to ANI, Kanimozhi said that Russian leaders promised to stand with India and fight against terrorism. She said that the delegation is positive about their visit to Slovenia.

"It was a very positive visit and Russia has always been very important partner and they respect us. Our Prime Minister and our External Affairs Minister has spoken to the leaders there and the President and the Foreign Minister about what happened in Pahalgam and they've explained our stand to them already and this delegation has been sent to represent just not the government of India but also the people of India and to express our anguish and pain about what is happening in the Indian soil under cross-border terrorism and how innocent people are being targeted."

The delegation, led by Kanimozhi, includes Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Rajeev Rai, Capt. Brijesh Chowta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Ashok Kumar Mittal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and former Ambassador Manjeev S Puri.

