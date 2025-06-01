"We have to make sure that this time we engage in dialogue where we only talk about reclaiming PoJK": Abhishek Banerjee in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 1 : Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is part of the JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha-led all-party Indian delegation visiting Malaysia, emphasised the need for India to engage in dialogue with Pakistan only if it involves reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

While addressing the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur, Banerjee said, "...I want to tell the ruling dispensation that if they want to engage in dialogue with Pakistan, we have to make sure that this time we engage in a dialogue where we only talk about reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Otherwise, this will continue..."

Banerjee pointed to social media evidence showing high-ranking Pakistan military officials attending funerals of terrorists, underscoring Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism. He emphasised that India has ample evidence to present to the world.

"We are here with all the evidence...There are pictures all over social media, where high-ranking Pakistan military generals and high officials from the Pakistan army are attending the funeral of terrorists. What else can India offer the world as evidence?" he said.

Notably, Hafiz Abdul Rauf, a US-designated global terrorist and high-level Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, led funeral prayers for those who died in the Indian missile strikes. Rauf has been implicated in facilitating LeT's operations, which include high-profile attacks such as the 2008 Mumbai terror attack that killed 166 people.

Despite being from the opposition, Banerjee emphasised his commitment to national security and sovereignty, stating that he would stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the country. He prioritised national interests over political differences.

"I might have differences with the ruling party. I am from the All India Trinamool Congress but I am representing India here. I will not let my political interests come in the way of national interest...When it comes to national security and safeguarding the sovereignty of my country, I will stand shoulder to shoulder with my country...," said Banerjee.

Banerjee stressed the need to counter Pakistan's attempts to destabilise India by ensuring Kashmir's prosperity and growth. He encouraged tourists visiting India to spend time in Kashmir, highlighting the region's beauty and resilience.

Banerjee said, "They were trying to pull the Indian economy down by inflicting this terrorist attack, it is incumbent upon us to do the opposite and make sure that Kashmir keeps flourishing and prospering. When you book a trip to India, make sure you extend the trip by at least 3-4 days and those 3-4 days should be solely dedicated to the people of Kashmir..."

Banerjee is part of the all-party parliamentary delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, which is currently visiting partner countries to reinforce India's firm resolve against cross-border terrorism and its zero-tolerance policy.

The delegation has so far visited Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore. It includes BJP MPs Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, and Aparajita Sarangi; Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee; CPI-M's John Brittas; Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid; and Mohan Kumar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor