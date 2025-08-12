"We must now find a way to force Netanyahu to think clearly," says Italian defense minister Guido Crosetto

Rome [Italy], August 12 : Italy is considering implementing sanctions against Israel, not as a move against the Jewish state but "as a way to save its citizens from a government that has lost its reason and humanity," Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said in an interview with The Jerusalem Post, published Monday.

Crosetto emphasised the need to differentiate governments from states and peoples, as well as from the religions they practise. "This applies to Netanyahu, and it applies to Putin, whose methods have become dangerously similar," he said, drawing a parallel between the Gaza war and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Speaking on the possibility of Italian sanctions against Israel, Crosetto said, "As you know, I think the occupation of Gaza and some serious incidents in the West Bank mark a qualitative leap forward, and decisions must be made that force Netanyahu to think."

"What is happening [in Gaza] is unacceptable. We are not facing a military operation with collateral damage, but the pure denial of the law and the founding values of our civilisation," he added, as reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Crosetto further stressed the need to make Netanyahu reconsider his actions, stating, "We must now find a way to force Netanyahu to think clearly."

On whether Italy would recognise a Palestinian state, Crosetto said, "No, because that state doesn't exist, and recognising a nonexistent state risks becoming merely a political provocation in a world dying of provocations," The Jerusalem Post quoted him as saying.

He supported a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, adding, "This means, at the same time, eradicating Hamas terrorism. It's one thing to liberate Gaza from Hamas, expelling a people from their land, however, is quite another."

Crosetto, who previously expressed anger over Israel's strikes in Gaza in an interview in April, also said Israel needed to acknowledge its mistakes. "Sometimes you need to have the courage to say 'sorry,'" he said.

