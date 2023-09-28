“We respect India very deeply", says Cuban envoy 

New Delhi [India], September 28 : Cuban envoy to India, Alejandro Simancas Marin said that Havana has deep respect for the Indian history, culture and historical context and also for the will of the people and the government.

He also recalled the historic visit of former President Fidel Castro to India, 50 years ago on the date, and stated that Castro had laid the foundation of India-Cuba friendship.

Speaking to ANI, Marin said, “We respect India very deeply and we respect the Indian history, the culture and the historical context in which India has developed and the will of the Indian people and the Indian government in order to continue finding the best way for the economic, political and social development of the country”.

He further said that Fidel Castro made a huge contribution to developing the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

“This is a very historic moment because Fidel Castro had a huge contribution to the bilateral relationship…established the basis of relationship, cooperation, dialogue, respect, and solidarity that we enjoy today. No matter, it happened 50 years ago. The same values, principles, position, procedure that we cheer, we continue cheering today,” he said.

Meanwhile, a program was organised on Wednesday to celebrate 50 years of the visit of former Cuban President Fidel Castro to India.

The program was attended by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakashi Lekhi. She also delivered the keynote address on ‘India-Cuba Relations: Present Trajectory and Way Forward’

“This program was arranged today to celebrate 50 years of Fidel Castro's visit to India and the occasion was handing over the presidency of the Non-Aligned movement to India,” she told reporters.

India-Cuba relations have been traditionally warm and friendly. India was among the first countries to extend recognition to Cuba after the 1959 Revolution, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.

Cuba shares India's views on democratizing UN and expansion of the UN

Security Council. It also holds the reform of the UN Security Council as central to the

overall reform process, the MEA stated.

