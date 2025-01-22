"We should welcome additional immigrants": Former US NSA Bolton on H-1B visa programme

Washington DC [US], January 22 : Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton called for reforms in the US immigration system, particularly on the matter of the H-1B visa programme, expressing support for increasing legal immigration and recognising its value as a strength for the country.

Speaking to ANI, the former NSA addressed the complexity of US immigration policy, noting that while the issue of illegal immigration in the US was urgent, the legal immigration system remains "hopelessly gridlocked."

"There's no doubt when we consider the problem of illegal immigration that the problem is severe and needs to be fixed. And Trump's position on that is very popular. What people don't talk about enough is the legal immigration system, which is hopelessly gridlocked. It's very politically difficult to change," he said.

"My own view is that we should welcome additional immigrants. It's a source of strength for the United States. The visa program is a way to bring people in. They may decide to return to their home country. They may decide to apply for citizenship in the United States," Bolton added.

He further emphasised that the H-1B visa programme has a positive impact for the US and suggested a need for a "political will" to allow more legal immigration.

Bolton also stressed the importance of orderly immigration processes, which he believes are not currently in place.

"But I think it's a very positive program for the United States and at some point, we need to find the political will to allow more legal immigration. It's a question of, I think, the long-range future for the country; it's just important for any sovereign state to say we're going to do it in an orderly fashion and we are certainly not doing that right now," he said.

Regarding India-US relations, Bolton discussed the personal relationship between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump, suggesting that it is a positive one.

He mentioned that the Biden administration has made progress on Asian security, particularly through the QUAD partnership involving India, Japan, Australia, and the US, expressing hope that Trump would continue this effort.

"Well, I think Prime Minister Modi does have a good personal relationship with Trump. I think that the Biden administration has made progress on Asian security and the QUAD relationship between India, Japan, Australia, and the US. I hope Trump continues that," he said.

Bolton further acknowledged that during the Biden administration, trade was at the centre of discussions between India and the US. However, he underscored the importance of addressing broader strategic issues beyond trade.

He further emphasised that the India-US partnership is one of significant strategic importance in the 21st century and called for discussions about broader geopolitical matters in addition to trade.

"In the meetings that I attended between the two of them, when I was serving in the White House, almost the entire conversation turned on trade issues. Trade's important for every country and deserves high-level consideration. But there are important strategic issues where I think the US and India have a common relationship," he said.

"I've said for some time that the bilateral relationship between India and the United States is probably the most important one we have in this century. So I'd like to see the PM and Trump get beyond trade issues. I'm not saying they should ignore them. Obviously, that won't happen. But they need to talk about these broader strategic questions as well," Bolton added.

