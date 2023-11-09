We used elite armies’ weapons in ‘Tiger 3’: Maneesh Sharma

Mumbai, Nov 9 Superstar Salman Khan’s actioner ‘Tiger 3’ has weapons used by elite armies from across the world, reveals the film’s director Maneesh Sharma.

Maneesh said: “When we were making this film we had one thing in mind - scale. We have used so many tanks, choppers, guns, ballistic missile bazookas, lacs of bullets and more in a single action sequence.

“While enjoying this bombastic Tiger moment we strove to use weapons used by elite armies of the world. So it’s crazy and big and fantastic but it’s also very real.”

The director added: “We wanted to make action sequences that people can’t stop talking about. When you see what Salman Khan aka Tiger is up against I think you’ll understand just how high our ambitions were for the action! I hope sequences like these get audiences riveted to their seats when they see our action spectacle on the big screen on Sunday.”

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Tiger 3 is set to release on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

