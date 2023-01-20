"We will contribute to success of India's G20 Presidency..." Italian envoy Luca

Italian Ambassador to India, Vincenzo De Luca on Thursday said that Rome will contribute to the success of India's G-20 Presidency which started on December 1, 2022.

"This year, we will contribute to the success of India's G-20 presidency and will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India & Italy with various events," said Luca.

Elaborating Italy's participation, he said, "We have a very rich programme of culture, scientific, technological events in India, not only in Delhi but all-over India - Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata - promoting dialogue, exchange of artists, stylists etc."

The Italian envoy also highlighted India's important role in the positive conclusion of G20 in Bali where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice "this is not an era of war" to Russian President Vladimir Putin found an echo across the world.

PM Modi's "today's era isn't of war" message to Russian President Putin in the backdrop of the Ukraine-Russia conflict became part of the outcome statement of the G20 joint declaration at Bali in Indonesia.

"India already played a very important role in the positive conclusion of G20 in Bali, paving the way for the success of G20 Indian Presidency of 2023.," said Luca.

He also said that India and Italy have been working in many sectors together since Rome's G20 Presidency in 2021.

"We will contribute, as we had our Presidency in 2021 in Rome and we launched some of the programmes that India supports like the fight against the pandemic, global health, climate change and inclusive finance and many other sectors where we work together with the Indian Government," added Luca.

He also addressed 'Italy in India 2023: A presentation of yearly program of event & initiatives' in Delhi.

Meanwhile, many G20 delegates visited the Janaushadhi Kendra at Venpalavattom, Thiruvananthapuram and lauded PM Modi's initiative to provide quality & affordable medicines to people.

"The G20 delegates visited the Janaushadhi Kendra at Venpalavattom, Thiruvananthapuram. They lauded the efforts of PM @NarendraModiJi's Govt to provide quality & affordable medicines to people through more than 9,000 Janaushadhi Kendras across the country," tweeted Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

One of the delegates said, "An important thing to have affordable drugs that are equitably available to people in the population. That's definitely we commend the industrial for doing this really affordable for what we do."

( With inputs from ANI )

