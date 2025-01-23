West Bengal: BSF, BGB hold high-level coordination meeting to strengthen Indo-Bangladesh border security

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 23 : The Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) held a sector commander-level coordination meeting on Wednesday at the Sonamasjid border outpost in Bangladesh.

The meeting aimed to ensure peace and cooperation along the Indo-Bangladesh border, according to the BSF South Bengal Frontier.

The meeting was led by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the BSF Malda Sector, Tarun Kumar Gautam, and Commander of the BGB Rajshahi Sector, Colonel Mohammad Imran Ibne Rouf. Battalion commanders and staff officers from both forces also participated.

According to the BSF South Bengal Frontier, the meeting focused on key issues related to border management, including enhancing cooperation, addressing illegal activities, and preventing unauthorised movement near the border. Both sides agreed on the importance of resolving border-related issues through dialogue and consensus and expressed concern about the spreading of rumours and exaggeration of border disputes in some sections of the media and committed to addressing these matters.

Additionally, the meeting addressed recent concerns, such as the incident at the Sukdevpur border in West Bengal's Malda district on January 18, 2025, where reportedly a clash took place between the Indian and Bangladeshi citizens, which saw an increase after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted from the country.

The BSF further reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with the BGB to maintain security and peace along the border.

The meeting concluded with both forces emphasising their dedication to bilateral cooperation and the security of the international border.

Following the meeting, BSF South Bengal Frontier Public Relations Officer NK Pandey stated that such high-level meetings demonstrate the partnership between India and Bangladesh and reaffirmed BSF's commitment to maintaining peace and security at the border and strengthening relations with neighbouring countries.

"These high-level meetings symbolise the strong partnership between India and Bangladesh. Both forces reiterated their commitment towards maintaining security of the international border and resolving common issues through mutual dialogue and cooperation. He further stressed that BSF is fully dedicated to its objective of ensuring peace and security of its borders, and having cordial relationships with its neighbouring countries is high on its priority," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor