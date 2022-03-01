Western countries use Zelenskyy in their interests as pawn: Syrian Foreign Ministry

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not a politician, the West created his political figure and uses him as a pawn in its strategic interests, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Bashar Jaafari told Sputnik.

"My personal opinion is that Zelenskyy does not come from a traditional political institution ... His political career is the result of a coup against [former Ukrainian] President [Petro] Poroshenko ... Zelenskyy is being used as a pawn of the West in strategic interests, and [the West] is now undermining his reputation by drawing him into a conflict with Russia. In this vein, we heard his call to exclude Russia from the UN Security Council, as if we were in an animated film," Jaafari said.

The UN Security Council was created on the principles of international understanding after the Second World War and created by the countries that defeated fascism, including Russia, the diplomat recalled, adding that the Soviet army took Berlin, the stronghold of the Nazis.

"No one has the right to belittle Russia's role in international balance and maintaining peace and stability. Imagine if there were no Russia and China in the UN Security Council, how many wars and interventions there would be," Jaafari added. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

