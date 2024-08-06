What is Jamaat-e-Islami? The Political Party Behind Bangladesh's Fire and Its Connection to India

In Bangladesh, incidents of arson and violence have escalated, leading to a situation that has spiraled out of control. Despite a nationwide curfew imposed on Monday, protesters gathered in multiple locations, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This led to clashes between ruling party supporters and the demonstrators.

Student protests in Bangladesh have erupted into violence following the government's recent ban on the radical Jamaat-e-Islami group. Demonstrators set fire to government property and breached the Prime Minister's residence. Additionally, some protesters vandalized a statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, revered as the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh.

The Sheikh Hasina government recently imposed a ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, its student wing, and all associated organizations. This decision follows weeks of violent protests in Bangladesh, with activists from the banned group taking to the streets to demand Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation in response to the government's action.

The government, under the Anti-Terrorism Act, has banned Jamaat-e-Islami, accusing the extremist party of leveraging ongoing protests to incite violence. The ban was decided at a meeting of a 14-party coalition led by Sheikh Hasina's Awami League, where coalition allies also advocated for the prohibition of the radical party.

What is Jamaat-e-Islami?

Jamaat-e-Islami, a radical political party in Bangladesh, is known for its support of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. The recent ban on Jamaat-e-Islami comes 50 years after its original prohibition in 1972, which was enacted for "misusing religion for political purposes."

Founded in 1941 during British rule in undivided India, Jamaat-e-Islami was later disqualified from contesting elections in Bangladesh. In 2018, the Election Commission canceled its registration following a decision by the Bangladesh High Court.

Jamaat-e-Islami has been implicated in attacks against minority Hindus in Bangladesh. According to a report by Amnesty International, both Jamaat-e-Islami and affiliated student groups have targeted Hindus. Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working in Bangladesh estimate that there were approximately 3,600 attacks on Hindus between 2013 and 2022.

In Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and left Dhaka amid escalating violence. In response, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman held a press conference urging citizens to maintain peace and refrain from vandalism. He assured that the army would address the public's demands and work to stabilize the situation, calling for an end to fights, chaos, and conflicts. General Zaman announced that the army would establish an interim government, following discussions with all party leaders.

Sheikh Hasina is currently in India, where she has held discussions with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. In response to the situation in Bangladesh, India has issued a high alert for security. The Indian Army facilitated her safe transfer from Bangladesh to India. The External Affairs Minister is expected to address India's position on the situation in Bangladesh in Parliament today.